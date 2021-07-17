Advertisement

Colorado Springs Mayor sends off Tokyo-bound U.S. Olympic Team athletes, coaches and staff Saturday

Mayor John Suthers was up bright and early Saturday to help send off the U.S. Olympic Wrestling...
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mayor John Suthers was up bright and early Saturday to help send off the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team athletes, coaches and staff heading to Tokyo, Japan from the Colorado Springs Airport. There are just six days before the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will start.

The Olympic Team members flying out of Colorado Springs were:

  • Adeline Gray, wrestling.
  • Ildar Hafizov, wrestling
  • G’Angelo Hancock, wrestling
  • Sarah Hildebrandt, wrestling
  • Alejandro Sancho, wrestling
  • Tamyra Mensah Stock, wrestling
  • Jacarra Winchester, wrestling

All of the wrestlers have been training at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center over the last few months. Several of them are local to the Colorado Springs area. Those ties were spelled out in a press release from the city of Colorado Springs.

Gray is a 2016 Olympian and five-time world champion. She is originally from Denver but has lived in Colorado Springs for the last year. She joins Sarah Hildebrandt, Jacarra Winchester, and Tamyra Mensah Stock who have been training in this area. Sgt. Ildar Hafizov will wrestle in the 60kg Greco-Roman event, and Spc. Alejandro Sancho, wrestling in the 67kg Greco-Roman event, are currently stationed at Fort Carson, where they are soldier-athletes in the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program. G’Angelo Hancock, will be wrestling in the 97kg Greco-Roman event, was born in Fountain, Colorado, and graduated from Fountain-Fort Carson High School in 2015.

