Cheyenne mountain Zoo celebrates 2nd birthday of one of their giraffes Saturday

Children’s hospital also celebrated their 2 year anniversary
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and Children’s Hospital are celebrating important milestones Saturday. Viv was born on July 6, and the zoo celebrated her birthday on Saturday.

Viv was given a “birthday cake” made of carrots, crackers, lettuce, bananas, and applesauce earlier this morning while guests sang her happy birthday.

Viv's 2nd Birthday Party

Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate Viv's 2nd birthday, in partnership with @Children's Hospital Colorado, today! Viv, Ohe, Laikipia and Muziki shared a treat of browse and a special birthday cake made of carrots, crackers, lettuce, bananas and applesauce, as guests sang "Happy Birthday" to our "firecracker." #ICYMI, you can learn more about the birthday girl and Children’s Hospital Colorado's two-year anniversary in Colorado Springs here: https://www.cmzoo.org/news/archive/childrens-hospital-colorado-is-throwing-viv-a-2nd-birthday-party-and-youre-invited/

Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Saturday, July 17, 2021

“Knowing our Viv, she’ll continue to keep us on our toes as she has from day one,” said Amy Schilz, senior lead keeper in African Rift Valley, and Viv’s primary trainer. “This girl has become known for her adorable antics, like running after the cranes and guinea fowl in the yard, or stretching to reach a tree we didn’t intend to be giraffe food. Pretty much any time we get a radio call that one of the giraffes is up to something, we know it’s probably Viv!”

Colorado Children’s Hospital is also celebrating a two-year anniversary; they opened southern Colorado’s first pediatric-only hospital in Colorado Springs in 2019.

