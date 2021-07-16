WANTED: Suspected burglar targets multiple small businesses in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Manitou Springs are hoping for help from the public with tracking down a burglary suspect.

The crimes happened on Tuesday in two different businesses. At about 10:30 at night a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue was burglarized. About two hours later a second business was hit in the 100 block of Canon Avenue. The burglar also caused about $6,000 in damages.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are at the top of this article. Investigators believe the suspect is about 5′10″, white, with a thin build. At the time of the crime he was wearing a black beanie, a white shirt and black Nike Air Max 95′s.

“After a year where many small businesses struggled financially, it is disheartening to see such a senseless act take place in our community,” part of a release from police reads. “The Manitou Springs Police Department is committed to doing our absolute best to hold the individual who is responsible for these crimes accountable.”

If you have any information on the crime you’re asked to call (719) 685-5407.

