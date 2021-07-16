SWAT commander killed and 3 officers injured during a standoff in Texas

LEVELLAND, Tex. (KKTV) - A SWAT commander for a sheriff’s office in Texas was killed in the line of duty on Thursday while several other law enforcement officers were injured.

According to police in Levelland, a highway patrol trooper arrested someone during a traffic stop. A second person was driving recklessly and tried to reportedly “bait” the trooper into some type of confrontation, according to the chief of police for the Levelland Police Department. The suspect in the second vehicle traveled toward the City of Levelland. Police tried to locate the suspect, but couldn’t find the driver.

Later in the day police took reports of a person acting strange while walking around with a gun. When officers responded, the suspect vehicle from earlier was parked in the driveway where the person was allegedly acting strange. When police tried to make contact with the person, he was very hostile. At one point, the suspect went into the home and later opened the front door and started shooting at officers. The SWAT team with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was then called to the scene. While SWAT was on scene, the suspect opened fire a second time.

Sgt. Josh Bartlett with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was one of four officers hit by gunfire. Sgt. Bartlett was rushed to the hospital and later died. The three other officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, two of those officers injuries were described as “critical.”

Last time this article was updated at 8:30 p.m. MDT the standoff was still active.

