Southern Colorado coffee shop providing “no questions asked” sack lunches for kids

FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pour House in Florence is stepping up to make sure local kids know where their next meal is coming from. The shop created a GoFund Me to help pay for the sack lunches.

Every $5 donated will make on sack lunch and will include a sandwich, chips, fruit and bottled water.

Kenny Paul, the owner of Pour House, tells 11 news the community helped support them during the pandemic and this is one thing they can do to give back. “Well, Florence, with talking about the pandemic obviously we had a pretty hard here. We were luckily able to stay open because we have a kitchen. So I felt really humbled that the community continued to support us and we were able to pull through. We didn’t get by with government funding or management we really got by because the people of Florence supported us. So in one sense, it’s really just kind of like OK we can definitely do a small thing and get back in that way”, said Paul.

