Juvenile taken to the hospital for near drowning incident at Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Springs police, a juvenile was taken to the hospital following a near drowning incident Thursday night.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital around 7 p.m. Thursday from Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs. The current condition of that person is unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

