Juvenile taken to the hospital for near drowning incident at Colorado Springs hotel

According to Colorado Springs police, a person was taken to the hospital following a reported...
According to Colorado Springs police, a person was taken to the hospital following a reported drowning incident Thursday night at Hotel Elegante.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Colorado Springs police, a juvenile was taken to the hospital following a near drowning incident Thursday night.

Police say the person was taken to the hospital around 7 p.m. Thursday from Hotel Elegante in Colorado Springs. The current condition of that person is unknown.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

