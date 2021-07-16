Overnight closure of I-25 near Larkspur for bridge work starting Monday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing a small area of southbound I-25 starting Monday.

Crews say the closure is happening between Spruce Mountain Road (exit 173) and Upper Lake Gulch Road (exit 172) so crews can work on the Upper Lake Gulch bridge. More closures in the area include the northbound I-25 ramps at Upper Lake Gulch Road, the southbound I-25 off-ramp at Upper Lake Gulch Road, and the Upper Lake Gulch Road underpass. A map of the detours in place can be found below.

A map of the detours in place for the closure of southbound lanes of I-25 near Upper Lake Gulch Bridge. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

The southbound lanes will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 20.

Click here for more information on the project.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

