FOUND: 8-year-old twins found Friday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says the twins were found safe and unharmed Friday. No other information was available at the time this article was written.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is currently looking for a pair of 8-year-old twins. Deputies say Avangeline and Jackson Hagan-Brownhill were last seen Friday morning on Falcon Ridge Court, which is near Fox Run Regional Park.

Deputies say the two could possibly be on their bikes. Jackson was reportedly last seen in a teal shirt and Khaki shorts and Avangeline is wearing a rose gold chain bracelet.

If you have any information call El Paso County Sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.

EPSO looking for 8-year old twins; Last seen at their home on Falcon Ridge Court. Please call 719-390-5555 if you have seen them or know of their wherabouts. #Missing #FindAvangelineandJackson. pic.twitter.com/zkxBBtQ4RR — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) July 16, 2021

