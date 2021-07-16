Advertisement

FOUND: 8-year-old twins found Friday afternoon

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso County Sheriff’s office says the twins were found safe and unharmed Friday. No other information was available at the time this article was written.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The El Paso County Sheriff’s office is currently looking for a pair of 8-year-old twins. Deputies say Avangeline and Jackson Hagan-Brownhill were last seen Friday morning on Falcon Ridge Court, which is near Fox Run Regional Park.

A picture of the two can be found at the top of this article.

Deputies say the two could possibly be on their bikes. Jackson was reportedly last seen in a teal shirt and Khaki shorts and Avangeline is wearing a rose gold chain bracelet.

If you have any information call El Paso County Sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

