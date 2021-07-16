MISSING: Colorado Springs police looking for man last seen in May
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man who was last seen in May. Colorado Springs police say all the leads to the whereabouts of 59-year-old Tracy Simpson have been exhausted.
A picture of Mr. Simpson can be found at the top of this article and below.
If you recognize him or have any information call police at 719-444-7000.
No other information was available at the time this article was written.
