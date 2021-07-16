MISSING: Colorado Springs police looking for man last seen in May

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man who was last seen in May. Colorado Springs police say all the leads to the whereabouts of 59-year-old Tracy Simpson have been exhausted.

A picture of Mr. Simpson can be found at the top of this article and below.

We are seeking community help locating 59-year-old Tracy Simpson. Mr. Simpson is described as a white male, 5’11, approximately 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/M1C65UlDz5 — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) July 16, 2021

If you recognize him or have any information call police at 719-444-7000.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

