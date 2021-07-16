Advertisement

MISSING: Colorado Springs police looking for man last seen in May

Police are looking for a man who was last seen in May. Colorado Springs police say all the...
Police are looking for a man who was last seen in May. Colorado Springs police say all the leads to the whereabouts of 59-year-old Tracy Simpson have been exhausted.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man who was last seen in May. Colorado Springs police say all the leads to the whereabouts of 59-year-old Tracy Simpson have been exhausted.

A picture of Mr. Simpson can be found at the top of this article and below.

If you recognize him or have any information call police at 719-444-7000.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located
Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Damage inside Carlile Elementary.
Emergency closure for a Pueblo elementary school due to ‘impending complete failure’ of HVAC systems and a damaged roof
A crash involving a train in Fountain 7/15/21.
Crash involving a train in Fountain just off Highway 85
Colorado Springs man accused in 15 convenience store thefts

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
File photo.
WATCH: Colorado Springs police responding to water main break, unknown time for repair
File photo.
Man arrested, facing child exploitation charges
Manitou Springs named as one of the best small towns to visit