Manitou Springs named as one of the best small towns to visit

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Smithsonian Magazine selected Manitou Springs as one of the 15 Best Small Towns to visit in 2021.

“Our natural surroundings, friendly folks, and local shops make Manitou Springs a fabulous destination for a family visit,” said Manitou Springs Mayor, John Graham, “We are pleased to be once again recognized for the amazing City we are.”

“We are excited to have our community recognized for the many reason that make it such a great place to live and to visit,” said Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Leslie Lewis.

A full list of the 15 Best Small Towns by the Smithsonian Magazine can be found here.

