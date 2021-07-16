Advertisement

Man found guilty for killing mother and throwing her body into a dumpster

Anthony Cuevas is accused of killing his mother in 2019. He then allegedly put her remains in a...
Anthony Cuevas is accused of killing his mother in 2019. He then allegedly put her remains in a suitcase before dropping that case in a dumpster.
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has been found guilty of killing his mother, putting her body into a suitcase and throwing her into a Pueblo dumpster. The Pueblo County District Attorney tells 11 News the verdict came down Thursday night.

Jurors say Anthony Cuevas is guilty of killing his mother in 2019, putting her body into a suitcase and then throwing the suitcase in a dumpster.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

