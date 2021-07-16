Man found guilty for killing mother and throwing her body into a dumpster

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man has been found guilty of killing his mother, putting her body into a suitcase and throwing her into a Pueblo dumpster. The Pueblo County District Attorney tells 11 News the verdict came down Thursday night.

Jurors say Anthony Cuevas is guilty of killing his mother in 2019, putting her body into a suitcase and then throwing the suitcase in a dumpster.

