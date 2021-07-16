Advertisement

Man arrested, facing child exploitation charges

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in police custody and is facing charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. Colorado Springs police say they arrested 25-year-old Joseph Patrick Kormanik Thursday near Meadow Ridge Drive and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Kormanik was taken to the Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond until his appearance before a judge.

There was no other information available at the time this article was written.

