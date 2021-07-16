Advertisement

Highway 50 detours at Purcell Boulevard for construction work starting next week

Beginning Tuesday evening, motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on US 50 will be...
Beginning Tuesday evening, motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on US 50 will be directed on to the newly constructed ramps that will become part of the final interchange design at Purcell Boulevard.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers traveling both east and westbound on Highway 50 will be detoured onto a new ramp starting Tuesday. CDOT says this will become part of the interchange design at Purcell Boulevard.

The traffic change will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and will require a full closure of Purcell Boulevard at the US 50 intersection while crews install traffic lights. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday motorists heading north- and southbound on Purcell Blvd. will see alternating lane closures between Industrial Boulevard and Spaulding Avenue.

Ramps will have left and right turn lanes and two through lanes and slight delays in the area should be expected.

Click here to read more on the project.

