Death investigation underway in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crime scene tape was up around a Colorado Springs yard Thursday evening.

Police could only say they were conducting a “death investigation” in a neighborhood just to the southeast of Prospect Lake. At 8 p.m. a yard along Manitoba Drive was blocked off from the public by officers.

It isn’t clear if the death is considered suspicious. 11 News will continue to reach out to police and provide updates as they becomes available.

If the death is not suspicious or criminal in nature, this article may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to give residents living in the area the latest information on the police activity taking place.

