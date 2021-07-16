DA’s Office launches ‘Financial Fridays’ to educate community about financial crimes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office kicked-off a new initiative Friday to help prevent people in the community from falling victim to financial crimes.

Each month, the DA’s Office plans to touch on a different type of theft or fraud that has impacted the community.

“We want to educate the community of things to look for, of scams or setups that we frequently see, and how they can better protect themselves so that they are not victims of economic crime,” said Rachael Powell, a senior deputy district attorney.

Here’s the different types of crime Powell said the DA’s Office prosecutes:

Theft: Taking property or money through a threat, through deception or without authorization.

“Things that come to mind without authorization are a grandchild or an aunt or uncle taking money out of grandma’s account where they don’t have the authorization to do that,” Powell explained.

Embezzlement: A theft from either an employer or an organization.

“The person that is the defendant in the case works at that employer or at that organization, and they’re in a position of trust,” Powell said. “So either they’re writing the paychecks, or they’re someone who has access to the bank accounts.”

Contractor Fraud: Where a contractor takes the money that you have paid them to do a certain project for your home or your land, and they take the money or they create a lien on your property.

“Colorado law requires that contractors take the money from you and hold it in trust while they are doing your project,” Powell said. “Just similar to lawyers, so if you pay a lawyer to do work for you, they have to hold the money in trust, and so they’re supposed to use those funds to pay for supplies and for subcontractors only on your project, not on other projects.”

Public benefits fraud: Where someone obtains a certain type of government benefit where they’re not entitled to.

“These cases are important because if someone is found to have committed that type of fraud, that results in a disqualification of them from the program. So they can no longer receive unemployment or welfare for a certain period of time,” Powell said.

Money laundering: You conduct or attempt to conduct a financial transaction where you know or believe that the proceeds are from criminal enterprise.

While the DA’s Office said it wants everyone to learn from Financial Fridays, Powell said she specifically wanted to educate seniors.

“That’s who we want to reach, and really, those are the people that are easily victimized,” she said.

Silver Key Senior Services, which is a nonprofit organization that serves seniors in the Pikes Peak region, said the group is looking forward to partnering with the DA’s Office.

“Financial exploitation is probably one of the most prevalent exploitations and forms of abuse whenever it comes to at-risk older adults right now,” said Dayton Romero, Silver Key’s director of senior health and wellness services. “I think a grassroots approach is really spot on when you’re trying to reach this population.”

Eventually, Powell said she’d like the DA’s Office to visit Silver Key or area nursing homes to speak with seniors face-to-face.

11 News will share the DA’s Financial Friday warnings each month. You can also report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office online or by calling 800-222-4444.

