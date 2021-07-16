Advertisement

A Colorado Springs reservoir tests positive for blue-green algae

Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs.
Pikeview Reservoir in Colorado Springs.(CSU.org)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities sent out a warning on Friday after a reservoir within the city tested positive for blue-green algae.

When blue-green algae is present in a body of water it is a sign that harmful bacteria has grown faster than the ecosystem can handle. It can be caused by sustained hot weather, stagnant water or polluted stormwater runoff. The algae is considered toxic and is harmful to both humans and animals.

“Tests confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in Pikeview Reservoir. While still safe for fishing, humans and pets are prohibited from entering. Pikeview has been removed as a source for drinking water,” a post by Colorado Springs Utilities reads.

Swimming is prohibited at the reservoir.

This type of toxic algae was also detected in Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs last year.

