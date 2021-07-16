Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado Springs police responding to water main break, unknown time for repair

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a water main break has occurred near Cheyenne Meadows Park in Colorado Springs.

According to police, say the calls came in around 8:30 Friday morning for a water main break. Right now crews are on scene and there is an unknown time for repair.

Our crews are on scene and a live view can be seen on the 11 Breaking News Center and the top of this article.

We have crews on the way to the area and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located
Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Damage inside Carlile Elementary.
Emergency closure for a Pueblo elementary school due to ‘impending complete failure’ of HVAC systems and a damaged roof
A crash involving a train in Fountain 7/15/21.
Crash involving a train in Fountain just off Highway 85
Colorado Springs man accused in 15 convenience store thefts

Latest News

Police are looking for a man who was last seen in May. Colorado Springs police say all the...
MISSING: Colorado Springs police looking for man last seen in May
Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
File photo.
Man arrested, facing child exploitation charges
Manitou Springs named as one of the best small towns to visit