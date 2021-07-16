Colorado Springs officer who said ‘kill them all’ sued over excessive force

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado Springs police officer disciplined for saying “Kill them all” during a livestream of a protest against racial injustice and police violence last year is one of two officers accused in a federal lawsuit of using excessive force on a woman who participated in an earlier protest.

Celia Palmer said in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that Sgt. Keith Wrede ambushed her and a friend from behind, slamming her to the ground.

The lawsuit said another officer then grabbed her hair and slammed her head to the ground. Colorado Springs police said the department could not comment on lawsuits.

