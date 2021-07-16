‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colorado swimming pool

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

According to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool. The crash happened on Thursday in the 1100 block of S. Flower Circle. The neighborhood is just off W. Mississippi Avenue and to the west of S. Wadsworth Boulevard. Thankfully, the inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves... “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

West Metro Fire helped with the vehicle recovery. You can watch a diver help remove the car from the pool at the top of this article.

Man….it’s a #Hot one out there today, it would be a good day to jump in the….😳…..🤦‍♂️…..😑….pool. Thank you to @WestMetroFire for the follow up work, Ace Towing for getting the car out of said pool & to all that is good in the world for there being NO injuries to anyone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/wmjfM5oWct — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 16, 2021

