‘Check out our new Infiniti pool’: Teen drives directly into a Colorado swimming pool

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado appear to be trained for everything after a group was tasked with removing a car from a swimming pool this week.

According to Lakewood Police, a teenager was issued a citation after driving a vehicle straight into a pool. The crash happened on Thursday in the 1100 block of S. Flower Circle. The neighborhood is just off W. Mississippi Avenue and to the west of S. Wadsworth Boulevard. Thankfully, the inexperienced driver was able to walk away without a scratch, but the car was stuck at the bottom of a 4-foot pool.

The make of the car was an Infiniti and the Lakewood Police Department couldn’t help themselves... “Check out our new Infiniti Pool,” a representative with Lakewood Police wrote on Twitter.

West Metro Fire helped with the vehicle recovery. You can watch a diver help remove the car from the pool at the top of this article.

