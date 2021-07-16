Crash involving a train in Fountain just off Highway 85

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car hit a train in Fountain on Thursday.

The call came in at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard.

11 News spoke to a man who said he was the driver of the vehicle. He told us he was okay and that the brakes for his car “went out.”

We have a crew at the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

