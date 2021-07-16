Crash involving a train in Fountain just off Highway 85
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car hit a train in Fountain on Thursday.
The call came in at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 85 and Fontaine Boulevard.
11 News spoke to a man who said he was the driver of the vehicle. He told us he was okay and that the brakes for his car “went out.”
We have a crew at the scene and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.