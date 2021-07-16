Advertisement

Boulder police officers dies while hiking Thursday

The Boulder police department confirmed one of their officers, Ashely Haarmann, died while hiking Thursday evening.(Boulder Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Boulder police department confirmed one of their officers died while hiking Thursday evening.

Boulder police say they received a call Thursday around 5 p.m. from Rocky Mountain National Park officials that one of their officers was “hiking in the park and fell from a treacherous part of a mountain path and died.”

The officer was identified as 35-year-old Ashley Haarmann and had worked for the Boulder police department for about one and a half years.

In a press release, Cheif Maris Herold says she sent members of the police department to make sure officer Haarmann was covered with the American Flag until she was escorted to the Boulder County Coroners office.

Cheif Harold released a statement Friday morning saying, “our department is again mourning the loss of a friend, coworker and dedicated public servant. Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it’s not much, I hope we can take some solace in that.”

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

