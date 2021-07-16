Avs announce 2021-’22 Preseason Schedule
Something to look forward to hockey fans- the Avs Preseason Schedule is here.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Avalanche announced its preseason schedule Friday, for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.
The Avs will play a total of six exhibition games, three at home and three on the road. The Avs will face the same three opponents for the fourth straight preseason, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights twice each. Colorado opens the preseason slate against the Golden Knights on Sept. 28 at T-Mobile Arena and closes out exhibition play at home on Oct. 9 vs. Dallas.
2021-22 AVALANCHE PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Day Date Opponent Time (MT) Location
Tue Sept. 28 at Vegas 8 p.m. Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
Thu Sept. 30 Minnesota 7 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena)
Mon Oct. 4 at Minnesota 6 p.m. St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center)
Tue Oct. 5 Vegas 7 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena)
Thu Oct. 7 at Dallas 6 p.m. Dallas (American Airlines Center)
Sat Oct. 9 Dallas 5 p.m. Denver (Ball Arena)
