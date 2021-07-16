Advertisement

Avs announce 2021-’22 Preseason Schedule

Something to look forward to hockey fans- the Avs Preseason Schedule is here.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLORADO AVALANCHE(KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:18 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Avalanche announced its preseason schedule Friday, for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign.

The Avs will play a total of six exhibition games, three at home and three on the road.  The Avs will face the same three opponents for the fourth straight preseason, as they take on the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights twice each. Colorado opens the preseason slate against the Golden Knights on Sept. 28 at T-Mobile Arena and closes out exhibition play at home on Oct. 9 vs. Dallas.

2021-22 AVALANCHE PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Time (MT) Location

Tue      Sept. 28       at Vegas                    8 p.m.             Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Thu     Sept. 30       Minnesota                7 p.m.            Denver (Ball Arena)

Mon     Oct. 4          at Minnesota             6 p.m.             St. Paul (Xcel Energy Center)

Tue      Oct. 5          Vegas                       7 p.m.            Denver (Ball Arena)

Thu      Oct. 7          at Dallas                    6 p.m.             Dallas (American Airlines Center)

Sat       Oct. 9          Dallas                       5 p.m.            Denver (Ball Arena)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located
Damage inside Carlile Elementary.
Emergency closure for a Pueblo elementary school due to ‘impending complete failure’ of HVAC systems and a damaged roof
A crash involving a train in Fountain 7/15/21.
Crash involving a train in Fountain just off Highway 85
Death investigation in Colorado Springs.
Death investigation underway in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

Latest News

The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13,...
Rocky homecoming: Arenado, NL teammates drop 8th straight in All-Star Game at Coors Field
Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Rockies select Benny Montgomery 8th overall in 2021 MLB Draft
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game sees Denver pros on the diamond
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game sees Denver pros on the diamond
Italy's players celebrate with trophy after winning the Euro 2020 soccer championship final...
Italy wins Euro 2020, beats England in penalty shootout