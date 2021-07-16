3 people arrested in connection with several robberies across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say three people are in custody for their involvement with multiple robberies across Colorado Springs. There were reportedly five banks robberies and one attempted robbery since February.

The suspects were identified as Lawrence Wooten, Chad Williams, and Paris Toler-Anderson.

Police say they began looking into a robbery pattern where “two unknown suspects entered a local bank and demanded money from tellers. In multiple instances, the suspects stated they had weapons; however, no weapons were ever seen”.

The robberies reportedly happened at the following locations:

02/24/2021 Wells Fargo, 8620 North Union Boulevard

04/27/2021 Wells Fargo, 560 West Garden of the Gods Road

05/26/2021 ANB Bank, 4799 North Academy Boulevard

06/08/2021 ANB Bank, 4799 North Academy Boulevard

06/15/2021 UMB Bank, 290 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

06/18/2021 Wells Fargo, 8620 North Union Boulevard

Police say 33-year-old Lawrence Wooten was arrested on July, 12, 2021, and is facing several charges including two counts of kidnapping and robbery and one count of attempted robbery. Williams was arrested on June 30 and is facing one count of aggravated robbery. Police say Paris Toler-Anderson was already in custody for another crime. Toler-Anderson is facing one count of kidnapping and one count of aggravated robbery.

This is still an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this investigation should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867).

