3 men arrested near All-Star Game face federal gun charges

From left: Richard Platt, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kanoelehua Serikawa
From left: Richard Platt, Gabriel Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez.(Denver Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - Federal prosecutors say three men arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the site of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game have been charged with federal firearms crimes.

Police were concerned about a possible mass shooting due to the number of weapons found last week near the event and a request by one of the men for a room with a balcony. However, the FBI soon said it had no reason to believe the arrests were connected to terrorism.

The men are each charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

