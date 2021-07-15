Wildwood Hotel celebrates grand opening in Cripple Creek Wednesday night

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - The people behind a 101-room hotel in Cripple Creek celebrated its grand opening Wednesday night.

The doors to the Wildwood Hotel were opened to the public for the first time on June 25. On Wednesday, city leaders joined others from across the state and country for a Grand Opening Celebration at the newest hotel in Cripple Creek. The hotel is the first standalone hotel built since casinos were approved back in 1991.

“Like many mountain towns, Cripple Creek’s economic well being depends heavily on tourism. Opening a new, modern hotel that’s affordable will encourage more people to come and visit our beautiful town and enjoy all the area has to offer,” owner Joseph Canfora said.

The hotel’s General Manager, Matt Andrighetti, believes the new hotel will attract more out-of-state guests to the small mountain town.

“Cripple Creek is such an amazing town,” Andrighetti told 11 News the night of the grand opening. “It’s got a lot of great history, a lot of fun things to do while your in town, not just casinos but it’s another amenity that we can now offer to people come up for.”

The $14 million hotel features more than 2,800 square feet of event space along with catering. The hotel is adjacent to the casino providing easy access to restaurants and the gaming floor.

Taxes generated from the 12 casinos in Cripple Creek have provided money to restore, renovate and preserve numerous historical buildings, according to a release from Wildwood Casino.

“This is going to be the summer of stay-cations,” Andrighetti added. “With many people looking for an opportunity to finally get out and enjoy themselves, it’s a great time to take a drive up into the mountains and enjoy a couple days of gaming, great views and local attractions.”

