Advertisement

Wildwood Hotel celebrates grand opening in Cripple Creek Wednesday night

Wildwood Hotel Grand opening 7/14/21
Wildwood Hotel Grand opening 7/14/21(KKTV/Jon Wiener)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - The people behind a 101-room hotel in Cripple Creek celebrated its grand opening Wednesday night.

The doors to the Wildwood Hotel were opened to the public for the first time on June 25. On Wednesday, city leaders joined others from across the state and country for a Grand Opening Celebration at the newest hotel in Cripple Creek. The hotel is the first standalone hotel built since casinos were approved back in 1991.

“Like many mountain towns, Cripple Creek’s economic well being depends heavily on tourism. Opening a new, modern hotel that’s affordable will encourage more people to come and visit our beautiful town and enjoy all the area has to offer,” owner Joseph Canfora said.

The hotel’s General Manager, Matt Andrighetti, believes the new hotel will attract more out-of-state guests to the small mountain town.

“Cripple Creek is such an amazing town,” Andrighetti told 11 News the night of the grand opening. “It’s got a lot of great history, a lot of fun things to do while your in town, not just casinos but it’s another amenity that we can now offer to people come up for.”

The $14 million hotel features more than 2,800 square feet of event space along with catering. The hotel is adjacent to the casino providing easy access to restaurants and the gaming floor.

Taxes generated from the 12 casinos in Cripple Creek have provided money to restore, renovate and preserve numerous historical buildings, according to a release from Wildwood Casino.

“This is going to be the summer of stay-cations,” Andrighetti added. “With many people looking for an opportunity to finally get out and enjoy themselves, it’s a great time to take a drive up into the mountains and enjoy a couple days of gaming, great views and local attractions.”

Guests can book rooms at Wildwood Hotel by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Water main break on Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs expected to be closed until at least Monday following water main break
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs recognized as No. 6 best place to live in report by U.S. News; 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20
Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.
Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate
A photographer needs help tracking down a couple who got engaged in Colorado on June 27, 2021.
Power of the internet was used for good! People online helped connect photographer with couple she took photos of getting engaged in Colorado

Latest News

Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
1-year-old taken in Colorado, suspect reportedly threatened to kill the child and himself
I-70 was closed on 7/14/21 over concerns of flash flooding.
I-70 back open in Glenwood Canyon following safety closure tied to flash flooding on Wednesday
Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.
Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate
A bald eagle grabs a fish Nov. 20, 2020.
Colorado conducting ambitious Front Range bald eagle survey