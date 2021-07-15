What to expect as hundreds more dollars per child is coming to families Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Hundreds more dollars per child are coming to American families Thursday. 11 News reached out to a financial planner about what families can expect.

Due to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, there is an increase in the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000. For children under 6, it goes up to $3,600. The increase is for only 2021, as of now.

The first payments will be issued out July 15. It is expected the monthly payments will come out on the 15th of each month.

“The biggest thing I always recommend with my clients is start with an emergency fund, build your financial foundation from there.” said Nathan Archuleta of Summit Wealth Group in Colorado Springs. “I think if you can get $500 set aside for a rainy day, that’s a great start and then work up to 3 to 6 months of expenses.”

How much money can I expect?

-The increased child tax credit will be phased out based on income. According to the IRS, the increased amounts are reduced for incomes over $150,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return and qualifying widows or widowers, $112,500 for heads of household, and $75,000 for all other taxpayers.

-Starting July 15, families may begin receiving advanced monthly payments of roughly $300 per qualifying child under 6, and $250 per qualifying child 6-17. The credit will include children who turn age 17 in 2021.

How and when do I get the money?

-In the advanced monthly payments, you would get half the money starting July 15 to December. Then, the other half would come during tax time.

OR you can opt out of getting advanced monthly payments and get one large payment during tax time.

-You can receive your money either by direct deposit (if you filed your taxes that way) or by check.

Some requirements:

-Child must be a U.S. citizen and have a social security number

-Must live with and be related to child for about half a year

-Child must be claimed as a dependent on your 2021 tax return

“Once you have that solid foundation in place, there’s opportunities to save for college, or maybe a custodial account for your kids and then you can actually think about some retirement account contributions with this extra money also,” said Archuleta.

For more information the IRS, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.