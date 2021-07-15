Advertisement

US unemployment claims fall to 360,000, a new pandemic low

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits has reached its lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the U.S. economy and job market are quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession.

Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000. The weekly tally, a proxy for layoffs, has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. The U.S. recovery from the recession is proceeding so quickly that many forecasters have predicted that the economy will expand this year by roughly 7%.

That would be the most robust calendar-year growth since 1984.

