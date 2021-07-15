Missing Colorado Springs with dementia found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (7/15, 10:07 a.m.): Police say they have found William Lehmpuhl, and that he’s safe.

__________________________________________

PREVIOUS (7/15): Police are asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing elderly man suffering from dementia.

William Lehmpuhl, 78, was last seen near Centennial and 30th Street. He’s described as 6-foot-1 and thin with short gray hair and is a white male.

Police have not released a photo of Lehmpuhl at this time. We will update this article if one is released.

Anyone with information on Lehmpuhl’s whereabouts or believes they have seen him is urged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.

