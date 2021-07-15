Advertisement

Shelter-in-place lifted following explosives investigation in Teller County neighborhood

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:23 AM MDT
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A neighborhood has been rendered safe after explosives were discovered on a Teller County property.

A family found the devices Wednesday while going through a deceased relative’s belongings, the county sheriff’s office told 11 News partner The Gazette.

“The family did the right thing and reported what they’d found, so we’re just out here checking things out,” Lt. Wes Walter said.

A shelter-in-place was issued just before 9 p.m. for neighbors living near Upper Twin Rock Road and Quartz Road while specialized personnel investigated the devices and deputies searched the property for additional explosives. After investigating several hours, the sheriff’s office lifted the shelter-in-place order at 3 a.m.

The neighborhood is located between Divide and Florissant.

