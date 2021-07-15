Advertisement

No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday

Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Several 11 News viewers reached out on Thursday concerned over police activity in a Colorado Springs parking lot.

At about 2 p.m. police had blocked off a part of the parking lot for Ace Hardware near Austin Bluffs Parkway and N. Academy on the northeast side of the city.

Police confirmed with 11 News the incident was believed to be a suicide. We are choosing to not disclose specific details on the incident, but rather provide the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 800-273-8255. The number is available 24/7.

Click here for more on suicide prevention.

This article will likely not be updated because of the circumstances of the incident. The purpose of this article is to inform people with the latest information on police activity in the area. Police believe there is no danger to the public.

