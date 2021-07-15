MISSING: Senior alert activated in Colorado for a man missing since Tuesday out of Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for an elderly man who was reported missing out of El Paso County.

A photo of 70-year-old Scott Paul Morin is at the top of this article. Morin was last seen Tuesday at about noon in Bailey. According to the CBI, Morin suffers from a “cognitive impairment.” He will respond to his name but if he is asked what is name is, he won’t know.

The alert was activated on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m.

Call 911 if seen or call 303-838-4441 with any helpful information.

