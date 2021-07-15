Advertisement

MISSING: Senior alert activated in Colorado for a man missing since Tuesday out of Park County

Alert activated 7/15/21 just before 2:30 p.m.
Alert activated 7/15/21 just before 2:30 p.m.(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for an elderly man who was reported missing out of El Paso County.

A photo of 70-year-old Scott Paul Morin is at the top of this article. Morin was last seen Tuesday at about noon in Bailey. According to the CBI, Morin suffers from a “cognitive impairment.” He will respond to his name but if he is asked what is name is, he won’t know.

The alert was activated on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m.

Call 911 if seen or call 303-838-4441 with any helpful information.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located
Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.
Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate
Water main break on Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs expected to be closed until at least Monday following water main break
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs recognized as No. 6 best place to live in report by U.S. News; 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20
Hotel Elegante could turn into apartments

Latest News

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH ON THE 11 BREAKING NEWS CENTER: Closing arguments in the Mark Redwine murder trial. Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan in 2012.
Old explosives discovered on Teller County property
Flight delays still reported Thursday following power outage at DIA
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Prosecution, defense in Mark Redwine trial make final arguments before case is handed to jury