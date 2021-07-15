Jury begins deliberations in Mark Redwine trial, the man accused of killing his own son in Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - The fate of a man accused of killing his own son in Colorado is now in the hands of a jury.

On Thursday, the jury started deliberations for the trial of Mark Redwine. Prosecutors believe the father killed his 13-year-old son in 2012 over photographs. The photos showcase a person allegedly eating feces from a diaper while dressed in a diaper. Dylan’s body was found in the wilderness seven months after he was reported missing. According to the prosecutors in the trial, Redwine’s son Dylan found the photos and Dylan’s brother Cory reportedly confronted his dad about them. Prosecutors believe Redwine then killed his son, possibly tied to the discovery of the photos according to the prosecution.

Redwine’s defense argues the photos have nothing to do with Dylan’s death. The defense also argues a wild animal could have been responsible for killing Dylan.

Redwine is facing two charges, 2nd-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

The jury started deliberating Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. and then went home for the night. The jury continues deliberations Friday morning. Stay with 11 News for updates as they become available.

11 News spoke with a legal expert about the case, you can watch that interview below:

People v. Redwine: The jury has begun deliberations. Updates can be found here. — CO Courts (@CoCourts) July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.