Advertisement

Jury begins deliberations in Mark Redwine trial, the man accused of killing his own son in Colorado

By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - The fate of a man accused of killing his own son in Colorado is now in the hands of a jury.

On Thursday, the jury started deliberations for the trial of Mark Redwine. Prosecutors believe the father killed his 13-year-old son in 2012 over photographs. The photos showcase a person allegedly eating feces from a diaper while dressed in a diaper. Dylan’s body was found in the wilderness seven months after he was reported missing. According to the prosecutors in the trial, Redwine’s son Dylan found the photos and Dylan’s brother Cory reportedly confronted his dad about them. Prosecutors believe Redwine then killed his son, possibly tied to the discovery of the photos according to the prosecution.

Redwine’s defense argues the photos have nothing to do with Dylan’s death. The defense also argues a wild animal could have been responsible for killing Dylan.

Redwine is facing two charges, 2nd-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

The jury started deliberating Thursday at about 3:30 p.m. and then went home for the night. The jury continues deliberations Friday morning. Stay with 11 News for updates as they become available.

11 News spoke with a legal expert about the case, you can watch that interview below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located
Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.
Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate
Water main break on Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs expected to be closed until at least Monday following water main break
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs recognized as No. 6 best place to live in report by U.S. News; 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20
Hotel Elegante could turn into apartments

Latest News

redwine
What to know: jury deliberations begin in Mark Redwine murder trial
Why opting out of the child tax credit could help you avoid owing the IRS
IRS: Beware of scammers trying to cash in on Child Tax Credit payments
Police activity at an Ace Hardware in Colorado Springs on 7/15/21.
No danger to the community with police activity outside an Ace Hardware store in Colorado Springs on Thursday
Damage inside Carlile Elementary.
Emergency closure for a Pueblo elementary school due to ‘impending complete failure’ of HVAC systems and a damaged roof