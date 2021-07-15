IRS: Beware of scammers trying to cash in on Child Tax Credit payments

DENVER (KKTV) - As the first round of advanced payments for the Child Tax Credit went out Thursday, the Internal Revenue Service had a warning for all Americans.

“Cyber criminals use every opportunity to try to scam people out of money,” the IRS said in a news release.

About 39 million families will be getting the enhanced Child Tax Credit payments across the country, according to the IRS. In the state of Colorado, the White House said more than 580,000 families are eligible, impacting nearly 1 million children.

Just as the country saw with the stimulus checks, the IRS is predicting scammers will try to capitalize on the Child Tax Credit payments.

“Be alert to criminals who ask you, by phone, email, text – or even on social media, to verify your information so you can get advance Child Tax Credit Payments,” the IRS said. “Remember…the IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information.”

According to the IRS, if you’re eligible for the payments, you’ll be automatically enrolled. You do not need to do anything extra to sign up.

If you get a call, text or email from someone claiming to be from the IRS, ignore it. You can report tax scams to the IRS online.

Today’s the day!



Thanks to the Child Tax Credit in the American Rescue Plan, direct payments to nearly all working families start today. Look for a deposit labeled “CHILDCTC” in your bank account. pic.twitter.com/jrUAtuAK5e — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 15, 2021

Under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March, there are several important changes to the Child Tax Credit. For this year only, the payments have increased. The credit also includes children who turn 17 in 2021.

Before, the Child Tax Credit was capped at $2,000 per year for each qualifying child under 17. For 2021, payments have been expanded to $3,600 per qualifying child under the age of 6, and up to $3,000 per qualifying child between the ages of 6 and 17. That equals out to monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child.

Families will receive half the total amount in monthly payments and the other half at tax time. If you prefer, you can opt out of monthly payments and receive all the money as one lump sum at tax time.

Today's the day! #ChildTaxCredit payments of up to $300 a month are hitting bank accounts of families across the country. Here's a few things to know about how the American Rescue Plan expanded the credit: pic.twitter.com/RN3lAFXEfc — Treasury Department (@USTreasury) July 15, 2021

11 News spoke with a local financial planner about what parents need to know about the expanded Child Tax Credit.

Nathan Archuleta from Summit Wealth Group suggests families take the monthly payments, as opposed to opting for a lump sum.

“With this extra payment and any stimulus and really any money that comes in, our biggest advice is to always pay yourself first,” Archuleta said. “Take care of the necessities -- food, shelter, transportation -- and then from there, we can work on building a more solid financial foundation.”

If you qualify for payments, the IRS said the first round was sent out Thursday by direct deposit or check. You should expect to see the other monthly installments around the 15th of each month through the end of 2021.

Tax returns processed after 6/28 will not be reflected in the #ChildTaxCredit payments scheduled to start today. #IRS will adjust the upcoming monthly amounts upward to ensure people still get half of their total benefit by the end of 2021. See: https://t.co/535gR8FJvp pic.twitter.com/zU2tg8X2Bc — IRSnews (@IRSnews) July 15, 2021

According to the IRS, the amounts will be reduced for incomes over $150,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return, $112,500 for heads of household and $75,000 for all other taxpayers.

The IRS said it is calculating the amounts based on taxpayers’ 2020 tax return. If that return is not available, the IRS said it will use the 2019 return.

For more information on the Child Tax Credit, visit the IRS’ website.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.