Advertisement

‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Summer Wells has been missing since June 15, and her father, Don Wells, does not expect to see her alive, WVLT reported.

“Statistically speaking, there’s a good chance she’s already dead,” Wells told the Kingsport Times News on Monday. “I hate to think that. I love her with all my heart. If nothing else, I’ll see her in the resurrection.”

Wells said he believes Summer was abducted. but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has no evidence to confirm that. The agency is still investigating the circumstances leading to the 5-year-old’s disappearance.

“It’s been awesome between me and her and so really, it’s killed me since she’s been gone,” said Wells.

Wells told the paper he was so upset, he couldn’t take a lie detector test for two days after the disappearance and that Summer’s mother was made to wait five days before being tested. He says they passed the tests, but could still be under suspicion.

The TBI and other agencies continue to search for the missing girl.

Summer is described as being a white female with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

Anyone with credible information is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water main break on Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs expected to be closed until at least Monday following water main break
Sinkhole in Colorado Springs 7/14/21.
Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate
Alexander Damian Martinez and Gabriella Martinez. Photo of the car is a stock photo of the...
Amber Alert canceled early Thursday morning in Colorado; child safely located
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs recognized as No. 6 best place to live in report by U.S. News; 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20
Hotel Elegante could turn into apartments

Latest News

Some flight delays still reported Thursday morning following power outage at DIA
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet death of mom bringing son to Naval Academy
Today, Jackson said Angelo Harrod has been charged with first- and second-degree murder in...
Arrest made in stray bullet killing of mom bringing son to US Naval Academy
7.15.21
Spotty storms Thursday