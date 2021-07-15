Advertisement

Emergency closure for a Pueblo elementary school due to ‘impending complete failure’ of HVAC systems and a damaged roof

Damage inside Carlile Elementary.
Damage inside Carlile Elementary.(D-60)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The D-60 school board announced the emergency closure of an elementary school in Pueblo on Thursday.

“The impending complete failure of Carlile Elementary School’s antiquated Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems, and severe damage to the building’s tile roof, has necessitated emergency closure of the school,” a release from the school district reads.

The decision to close the school over safety concerns was made by both the superintendent and the school board during a special meeting.

With plumbing and foundation issues also a factor, the full cost of a renovation could reach $25 million, while the new Sunset Park Elementary school is expected to be constructed with a price tag of $24 million.

With the emergency closure of Carlile, Principal Jimmie Pool will assume the Principalship at Columbian Elementary, with the 189-member Carlile student body to be absorbed into that school. If families are interested in filling out a School Choice application for a different school, click here.

Click here for more details on the damage and information on what families can expect.

