Cyclist seriously injured near Highway 85 and S. Academy south of Colorado Springs on Thursday

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash just south of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 1:45 p.m. A vehicle had collided with a cyclist along the off ramp to Highway 85 from S. Academy. It isn’t clear who was at fault and the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Last time this article was updated, the cyclist had not been publicly identified.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of law enforcement activity along a major roadway in our area.

Click here for the official bicycling laws in Colorado. Cycling on Highways is permitted in Colorado, unless there are specific signs posted prohibiting it.

