Cyclist seriously injured near Highway 85 and S. Academy south of Colorado Springs on Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a crash just south of Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 1:45 p.m. A vehicle had collided with a cyclist along the off ramp to Highway 85 from S. Academy. It isn’t clear who was at fault and the driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Last time this article was updated, the cyclist had not been publicly identified.

Click here for the official bicycling laws in Colorado. Cycling on Highways is permitted in Colorado, unless there are specific signs posted prohibiting it.

