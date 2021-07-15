Colorado Springs man accused in 15 convenience store thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Fifteen times over the last several weeks, a man would allegedly go into a convenience store, help himself to merchandise, and leave the store -- without paying.

Most of time, police said he would make a beeline for the back of the counter and stuff cartons of cigarettes into a trash bag.

The crime spree began in early June and continued into this month, spanning multiple convenience stores across Colorado Springs. While the suspect largely stuck to shoplifting, police say one incident rose to the level of the robbery.

Thursday, police announced they had arrested a suspect in the case, identified as Chad Hobson.

At the time of this writing, police have not released dates and locations for any of the crimes. We will update this article as we learn more.

