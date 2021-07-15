1-year-old taken in Colorado, suspect reportedly threatened to kill the child and himself

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Westminster Police are reporting a one-year-old girl could be in danger Wednesday night.

At about 10 p.m. the department shared details on the incident. Officers were called to 9181 Federal Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m. in Westminster for a report of domestic violence. The victim said her husband assaulted her and took their child.

“An independent witness told police the male stated he was going to crash the car and kill himself and the child before leaving the scene,” Westminster Police wrote on Facebook. “Police believe the child is in danger and have issued an Amber alert.”

Last time this article was updated at 10 p.m., an official AMBER Alert had not been issued by the state.

The suspect is 28-year-old Alexander Damian Martinez. He has the initials “LS” tattooed on the top of his head.

The child’s name is Gabriella Martinez.

The suspect may be driving a 2011 tan Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate BBC-S47.

Call 911 if seen or 303-658-4360 with any information.

