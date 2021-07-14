Wildlife officers aid Colorado bear with chicken feeder stuck around head
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - After a nearly a week lugging a chicken feeder around, a young bear is finally free!
Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been searching for the yearling since July 6, when it was spotted with a bucket around its head.
The bear managed to elude wildlife officers over the next several days before it was finally located in a tree Tuesday. The bear was skittish at first, clambering further up the tree when it saw humans approach.
Officers were able to tranquilize the youngster and remove the feeder.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife thanked the vigilant neighbors who alerted officers to the bear’s plight.
“Thank you to all the residents who reported this bear to us and kept their eyes out for her,” CPW said.
