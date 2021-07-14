Advertisement

Wildlife officers aid Colorado bear with chicken feeder stuck around head

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers assisted a bear with a chicken feeder stuck around its...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers assisted a bear with a chicken feeder stuck around its head. The bear was roaming the foothills west of Boulder.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - After a nearly a week lugging a chicken feeder around, a young bear is finally free!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been searching for the yearling since July 6, when it was spotted with a bucket around its head.

The bear managed to elude wildlife officers over the next several days before it was finally located in a tree Tuesday. The bear was skittish at first, clambering further up the tree when it saw humans approach.

Officers were able to tranquilize the youngster and remove the feeder.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife thanked the vigilant neighbors who alerted officers to the bear’s plight.

“Thank you to all the residents who reported this bear to us and kept their eyes out for her,” CPW said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The roadway appeared to ripple as water rushed underneath and overflowed onto the pavement.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs could be closed west of I-25 for at least 2-3 days following water main break
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs recognized as No. 6 best place to live in report by U.S. News; 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20
A photographer needs help tracking down a couple who got engaged in Colorado on June 27, 2021.
Power of the internet was used for good! People online helped connect photographer with couple she took photos of getting engaged in Colorado
A photo from the standoff scene on July 13, 2021.
1 in custody following shootout with Aurora police, explosives scare

Latest News

redwine
WATCH: Redwine announces he will not take the stand in Colorado murder trial
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Redwine won’t testify in murder case accusing him of killing his son
The roadway appeared to ripple as water rushed underneath and overflowed onto the pavement.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs could be closed west of I-25 for at least 2-3 days following water main break
garden of the gods
Update on major road closure due to water main break in Colorado Springs