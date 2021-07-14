Wildlife officers aid Colorado bear with chicken feeder stuck around head

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - After a nearly a week lugging a chicken feeder around, a young bear is finally free!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife had been searching for the yearling since July 6, when it was spotted with a bucket around its head.

There is a bear in the foothills west of #Boulder that has this chicken feeder stuck around its head and neck. If you see it, please call 303-291-7227. Wildlife officers would like to remove that bucket. pic.twitter.com/yMqMcwInH6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 8, 2021

The bear managed to elude wildlife officers over the next several days before it was finally located in a tree Tuesday. The bear was skittish at first, clambering further up the tree when it saw humans approach.

Climb up the tree with wildlife officer Sam Peterson, as he works to rescue the bear west of #Boulder that had a chicken feeder stuck on its head. pic.twitter.com/K5bYC9qBbj — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

Officers were able to tranquilize the youngster and remove the feeder.

Wildlife officers in #Boulder safely tranquilized this bear & removed the chicken feeder that had been stuck on her head. The bear was a little thin for a yearling at this time of year, but otherwise in good body condition when released. pic.twitter.com/vWfJmiHS1f — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 14, 2021

Colorado Parks and Wildlife thanked the vigilant neighbors who alerted officers to the bear’s plight.

“Thank you to all the residents who reported this bear to us and kept their eyes out for her,” CPW said.

