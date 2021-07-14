Top 3 Pueblo Police chief candidates announced

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Pueblo is one step closer to having a new police chief.

On Tuesday the Secretary to the Mayor of Pueblo provided an update on the search for the new chief with the announcement of three top candidates:

-David Moore, Former Chief of Police, City of Fountain, Colorado

-Steven Noeller, Acting Chief of Police, City of Pueblo, Colorado

-Frank Rodriguez, Deputy Commissioner, Department of Insurance – Criminal Investigations, Raleigh, North Carolina

“I will review these recommendations and speak with each candidate individually,” Mayor Gradisar said according to a news release. “A selection will be made within fourteen business days which will then go to City Council for confirmation.”

The previous chief, Troy Davenport, retired in April following 32 years of service.

The candidates were selected by an interview committee made up of Ron Wiley, NAACP representative, John B. Cordova, Sr., LULAC 3043 representative, Major Scott Copley, Retired Colorado State Patrol, Alan Hamel, Community representative, Jimmie Quintana, IBPO representative, with Laura Solano, Chief of Staff, City of Pueblo, and Marisa Pacheco, Director of Human Resources, City of Pueblo.

