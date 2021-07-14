Advertisement

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.

Fry won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee.

She lived in Naples, Florida.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she came out of retirement in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup.

She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957 before retiring for good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The roadway appeared to ripple as water rushed underneath and overflowed onto the pavement.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs could be closed west of I-25 for at least 2-3 days following water main break
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs recognized as No. 6 best place to live in report by U.S. News; 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20
A photographer needs help tracking down a couple who got engaged in Colorado on June 27, 2021.
Power of the internet was used for good! People online helped connect photographer with couple she took photos of getting engaged in Colorado
A photo from the standoff scene on July 13, 2021.
1 in custody following shootout with Aurora police, explosives scare

Latest News

Olivia Rodrigo wants people to know that the COVID-19 vaccines are “good 4 u.”
Tennessee halts all vaccine outreach to teens
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
Watchdog: FBI seriously mishandled Larry Nassar-sexual abuse case
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Power outage at Denver International Airport (DIA) delays flights on Wednesday
Strong storms, heavy rain later today
Staying smoky with storm chances
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, American soldiers wait on the tarmac in Logar...
US to begin evacuation of Afghans who aided US military