Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was called to a reported sinkhole on Garden of the Gods east of I-25 on Wednesday.

A car is reportedly stuck in the sinkhole. The sinkhole is located near the McDonald’s. It’s unclear if it’s in the roadway or a parking lot.

Garden of the Gods immediately west of the interstate is currently closed due to a water main break.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

