Sinkhole reported off Garden of the Gods east of interstate
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities was called to a reported sinkhole on Garden of the Gods east of I-25 on Wednesday.
A car is reportedly stuck in the sinkhole. The sinkhole is located near the McDonald’s. It’s unclear if it’s in the roadway or a parking lot.
Garden of the Gods immediately west of the interstate is currently closed due to a water main break.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
