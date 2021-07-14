Advertisement

Rocky homecoming: Arenado, NL teammates drop 8th straight in All-Star Game at Coors Field

The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver.
The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:48 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nolan Arenado and his National League buddies were unable to come up with a timely hit in a 5-2 loss to the American League in the All-Star Game at Coors Field.

It was the eighth straight loss by the NL. Arenado received an ovation as he returned to the place where he started his career. But the cheers were few and far between for the NL after that. NL hitters were 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and left eight on base.

