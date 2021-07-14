Redwine won’t testify in murder case accusing him of killing his son

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mark Redwine will not take the stand in the trial accusing him of killing his 13 year old son Dylan Redwine in 2012.

On Wednesday morning, with the jury out of the courtroom, Judge Jeffrey Wilson called Redwine to the microphone, advised him of his rights, and asked if he had made a decision as to whether to testify. After a short conversation with his attorney, Redwine announced to the judge, “I have decided I will not testify.”

Closing arguments are expected as soon as Thursday morning.

