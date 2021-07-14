Advertisement

Redwine won’t testify in murder case accusing him of killing his son

Mark Redwine spoke for the first time since the start of his murder trial and told the judge he will not take the stand.
By Jon Wiener
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mark Redwine will not take the stand in the trial accusing him of killing his 13 year old son Dylan Redwine in 2012.

On Wednesday morning, with the jury out of the courtroom, Judge Jeffrey Wilson called Redwine to the microphone, advised him of his rights, and asked if he had made a decision as to whether to testify. After a short conversation with his attorney, Redwine announced to the judge, “I have decided I will not testify.”

Closing arguments are expected as soon as Thursday morning. Watch the full exchange above & watch the trial live on kktv.com/livestream2

