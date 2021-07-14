Advertisement

Power outage at Denver International Airport (DIA) delays flights on Wednesday

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(KKTV) - A power outage at the Denver International Airport was impacting flights on Wednesday.

Just after 2:30 p.m. officials at the airport shared the following on social media:

Click here to check your flight status.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the outage. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to an incident that has a major impact on transportation in Colorado.

It isn’t clear what caused the power outage.

