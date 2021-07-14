Power outage at Denver International Airport (DIA) delays flights on Wednesday

(KKTV) - A power outage at the Denver International Airport was impacting flights on Wednesday.

Just after 2:30 p.m. officials at the airport shared the following on social media:

Power outage at DEN causing flight delays. Please check with your airline for current flight status. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 14, 2021

It isn’t clear what caused the power outage.

