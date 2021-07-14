Organizers expect large turnout at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo after canceling last year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is back in Colorado Springs with the fun kicking off Wednesday.

The popular event was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The rodeo takes place at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Doors opened at 4:00. The rodeo kicks off at 7:00 each night through Saturday. Saturday will also feature a matinee performance at 12:30.

“We are a top 15 rodeo, we partner with PRCA and really it’s just an all-around great event,”president of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Mike McCoy said. “Cowboys love to come here and we are really expecting some great contestants this year and we’re going to have a good show for our fans.”

In the meantime, there are lots of activities ahead of the big show each night, like a wine garden, live music, a petting zoo, pony rides, and more.

Organizers tell say since 1946, money raised there goes back to military quality of life programs, and each branch gets their own night to benefit them. Below are the nights and their theme:

Wednesday, July 14, 2021—Fort Carson Night

Thursday, July 15, 2021—Missile Defense & First Responders’ Night

Friday, July 16, 2021—Space Night

Saturday Matinee, July 17, 2021—Honoring the U.S. Air Force Academy

Saturday Evening, July 17, 2021—NORAD/USNORTHCOM Night

There have only been two times where the rodeo was canceled--once during World War II, and the other time was last year because of COVID-19. Organizers are expecting a big turnout this year.

“I think people are just crazy to get back and do something,” McCoy said. “A few weeks ago we did our pancake breakfast and that was 10,000 people strong, that is the best it’s been in years. So people are ready to get back to normal, and what better way to do it than rodeo?”

The rodeo runs through Saturday with performances every night.

Click here for more information, or to buy tickets.

Let’s ride!! Tonight kicks off the start to the 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo! Grounds open at 4:00 pm, and the... Posted by Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.