Advertisement

Moon wobble in next decade expected to boost high-tide flooding in US

A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the...
A "dramatic" surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A “dramatic” surge in high-tide flooding is expected to hit U.S. coastal communities in the next decade, according to a new study by NASA.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, said the rapid increase will start in the mid-2030s, when the moon cycle will increase rising sea levels caused by the climate crisis.

Northern coastlines like Alaska won’t be spared. They also will see an increase, but just a little later.

High-tide floods involve less water than storm surges from a hurricane, but scientists said they are still dangerous.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported over 600 high-tide flooding events in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
The roadway appeared to ripple as water rushed underneath and overflowed onto the pavement.
Garden of the Gods Road in Colorado Springs could be closed west of I-25 for at least 2-3 days following water main break
City of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs recognized as No. 6 best place to live in report by U.S. News; 3 other Colorado cities crack top 20
A photographer needs help tracking down a couple who got engaged in Colorado on June 27, 2021.
Power of the internet was used for good! People online helped connect photographer with couple she took photos of getting engaged in Colorado
A photo from the standoff scene on July 13, 2021.
1 in custody following shootout with Aurora police, explosives scare

Latest News

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Police officer charged with murder in stepson’s death
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
redwine
WATCH: Redwine announces he will not take the stand in Colorado murder trial
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
Redwine won’t testify in murder case accusing him of killing his son
Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Wildfires in US West threaten parched Native American lands