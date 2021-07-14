Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for shooting at Douglas County deputies during 2018 chase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the early morning hours of Nov. 27, 2018 a chase involving a stolen vehicle and authorities took place in Douglas County. The end result, one person was killed and two others were sentenced to prison.

On Tuesday, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shared the details on the sentencing for Peirce Langewisch. According to the district attorney’s office, Langewisch was the man who fired shots at deputies during the chase. It started at about 3 a.m. when deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spotted a possible stolen vehicle that ran a red light. The deputies followed the vehicle down C-470, with the driver of the stolen vehicle reaching speeds of 120 mph.

“Other deputies assisted in trying to stop the car,” a news release from the district attorney’s office reads. “Near Park Meadows mall, Langewisch, the rear-seat passenger, fired a gun at deputies, who returned fire. The car attempted to elude deputies by racing through residential neighborhoods – with shots coming out of the back window — until it crashed on Dry Creek Road near I-25.”

Following the crash, deputies tried to take the people inside the vehicle into custody. The occupants of the car didn’t obey commands and deputies shot at the vehicle. The driver, Nicholas Ryan, 19 was killed. The front seat passenger, Jason Sutton, 21, was injured. Langewisch was not injured and was taken into custody. Langewisch was the one firing shots from the vehicle.

Deadly force was justified in the incident, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Langewisch eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and one count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender as part of a plea agreement.

During the sentencing hearing on July 9, Zink noted Langewisch’s previous criminal history, as well as numerous incidents since he had been in the Douglas County jail.

“This defendant has made his intentions clear: As soon as he is released, he plans to go out and do the exact same kinds of things that put him behind bars,” Deputy District Attorney Joel Zink said. “There is no remorse, contrition or any interest in rehabilitation on his part. The maximum sentence allowed is appropriate.”

Sutton was sentenced to three years in prison for one count of vehicular eluding and one count of first-degree trespassing of a vehicle.

