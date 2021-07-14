Advertisement

Lindsey Graham says he will “go to war” for Chick-fil-a after Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday, June 17, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By Amanda Alvarado and Andrew Barnett
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina said he will “go to war” for Chick-fil-a’s principles after he heard some students at the University of Notre Dame wanted to keep the fast-food chain off of their campus, WBTV reported.

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus Dining division opposing the proposed addition to its dining services.

Graham responded to the news on Twitter saying Notre Dame banning the restaurant because some students and faculty “disagree with the values” would be “a dangerous precedent to set.”

“I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick fil-A stands for. Great food. Great service. Great values,” Graham said in a tweet.

This tweet trended highly on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

Students also wrote a letter to the editor in The Observer, a student-run newspaper, urging campus officials to “keep Chick-fil-a away.”

The article references a May 12 Instagram post by Notre Dame Campus Dining, which said that it was “considering a variety of future restaurant options, including Chick-fil-a.”

The article raises concerns surrounding the restaurant’s issues with the LGBTQ+ community, participation in animal agriculture and lack of diversity in healthy food options.

“There are better alternatives that would both enhance the array of on-campus dining options and support the well-being of an increasingly diverse student body,” the article said.

