Law enforcement asking for help finding missing El Paso County man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies are calling on the public for help locating a missing 38-year-old man.

Samuel Jernigan’s stepmother first called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office July 2, worried that it had been a month since she’d last heard from him.

“The reason for her concern was due to recent mail notices of unpaid bills, which is out of character for him,” the sheriff’s office said.

Jernigan is described as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and several tattoos, including a Ying and Yang red circle tattoo on his chest, black tattoos (unknown designs) under both armpits, and a mask tattoo above his left ear. Jernigan is known to frequent the area around West Colorado and 31st Street.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

